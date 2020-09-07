Libya rivals meet in Morocco to discuss country’s political deadlock

Morocco is reportedly hosting delegations representing the Libyan political rivals to discuss the country’s political deadlock and prepare for potential meetings in Geneva, Arabi21 reported yesterday.

Quoting an AFP report, Arabi21 said diplomatic sources revealed that a consultation meeting between representatives of the internationally-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and the parliament in Tobruk met yesterday.

The sources said that each delegation consisted of five members and the meeting was held in a coastal resort south of the capital Rabat.

Sources in Tripoli, however, said the reports weren’t confirmed by any of the Libyan sides.

Arabi21 reported Fathi Al-Marimi, the media adviser of the Tobruk parliament, saying on Saturday that delegations from both sides arrived on Morocco on Friday night and Saturday morning.

