Israel plans to demolish 47 Palestinian homes in the Negev today

The Israeli authorities plan to demolish 47 homes belonging to the Abu Asa family near the village of Umm Butin in the Negev’s Hebron Valley this morning, according to the Supreme Arab Guidance Committee in the area. The committee exposed the plan on Tuesday evening.

“This is the largest home demolition operation in a single day in many years, led by racist ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Amichai Chikli, who want to ignite the Negev in order to deepen racial discrimination and forced transfer,” said the committee.

“The state is trying to force the residents of the Abu Asa family to move to another place, under threat and intimidation, in order to extend Highway 6 to the south, but they refuse to move to the location proposed for them and are demanding to live in the agreed-upon neighbourhood of Tel Al-Saba.”

The Israeli police planned to close roads in the area early this morning, in order to prevent protesters from gathering against the demolitions and displacement. “The government’s move is unprecedented in the history of the Negev,” added the committee.

