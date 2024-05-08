Belgium: minister calls on European countries to stop arms exports to Israel

Belgium’s Minister of Development Cooperation, Caroline Gennez, has called on EU member states to stop exporting arms to Israel, Anadolu has reported. Gennez made her call during a press conference on Tuesday, before her participation in the EU Development Ministers’ meeting.

The Belgian official emphasised the need to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling on the European Commission to resume its commitments and payments to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). She added that, “I think it is time to stop exporting weapons to the Middle East, to Israel, and warring countries.”

Gennez added that the ground attack launched by the Israeli occupation army in the Rafah area of Gaza “should be a red line.”

Expressing deep concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the minister said: “There is a need for unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid on a permanent basis, but I read this morning that the border crossings of Rafah and Kerem Abu Salim are closed. The humanitarian catastrophe is increasing, threatening millions of people with famine.”

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli occupation army announced that it had taken “operational control” of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, which connects the Gaza Strip to Egypt.

READ: 26 EU member states call on Netanyahu for a ceasefire