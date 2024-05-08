Jordan: security forces close Al-Yarmouk TV channel

The Jordanian authorities raided the offices of Al-Yarmouk TV channel on Tuesday and shut it down by force, Arabi21 news site has reported. The channel’s executives have been referred to the public prosecutor on charges of broadcasting from Jordan without official permission.

A source close to the relevant authorities reported that the public prosecutor decided to close Al-Yarmouk due to its unauthorised activity and broadcasting from Jordan without obtaining official governmental approvals. This is not the first time the Jordanian authorities have shut down the channel for broadcasting without a permit.

In 2016, the Jordan Media Commission issued a circular to artistic production and distribution companies in the kingdom banning them from dealing or cooperating with Al-Yarmouk in particular, and any other channel classified as “unlicensed”. At the time, the commission did not clarify the reasons for not licensing the channel, but denied that the decision was politically motivated.

However, the channel’s then director, Khader Al-Mashaykh, told Arabi21 that the channel had sought since the date it was launched to obtain a licence from the relevant authorities. Although it received initial approval, it then needed the prime minister’s approval. He added that officials in the authority advised the channel to carry out its work, pending the latter’s approval.

