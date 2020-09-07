Pompeo: UAE, Israel could form anti-Iran alliance

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said yesterday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel could form an alliance against Iran to protect American territories and the Middle East.

“The UAE and Israel both recognise Iran as this great threat, so they have now found a way to build out a relationship which can build out a coalition to ultimately make sure that this threat never reaches American shores or harms anyone in the Middle East,” Pompeo told Fox News.

Pompeo described listening to dialogue between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed and the US President Donald Trump, a “historic moment”.

On 13 August, US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi said the deal was an effort to stave off Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalisation efforts have been in the offing for many years as Israeli officials have made official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in the country which had no diplomatic or other ties with the occupation state.

Netanyahu however denied this saying annexation is not off the table, but has simply been delayed.

