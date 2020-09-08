Houthis confiscate possessions of 75 Yemen government military members

A Houthi court in Yemen’s capital Sanaa ruled on Sunday that the possessions of 75 prominent military personnel be confiscated.

The central military court in Sanaa held a public hearing to prosecute 75 military personnel accused of joining and helping enemies, referring to the Arab coalition which has been supporting the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, enter the country, Houthi sources told Saba News Agency.

The court ruled a “precautionary seizure of all movable and immovable funds and property of the defendants inside or outside the country.”

Many responsible figures and military commanders in the government own real estates and other possessions in areas under Houthi control, especially in Sanaa.

The Civil Organisation for the Victims of Demolished Houses has recorded the demolition of 810 opposition-owned houses in 17 Yemeni provinces run by the Houthis between 1 September 2014 and 30 June 2020.

According to the report, properties in Taiz were hardest hit with 149 demolished, followed by Al-Baydha province with 124 and Ibb province with 120 houses.