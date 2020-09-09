Hamas denounces GCC criticism of Palestinian factions

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas yesterday denounced the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)’s criticism of a meeting of Palestinian factions which condemned normalising ties with Israel, Anadolu reported.

“The positions of Hamas and the other Palestinian factions stem from the national positions of the Palestinians and Arabs who rejected the UAE-Israeli normalisation deal,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem said.

He added: “Hamas did not attack anyone, but declared a strong stance against the UAE’s normalisation agreement signed with the Zionist entity.”

Qasem stressed that his movement hails the populations of the Arab countries, including the GCC member states for rejecting the UAE-Israeli deal.

On Monday, the GCC’s Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf criticised the conference of the secretaries-general of the Palestinian factions which was held simultaneously in Beirut and West Bank after it criticised the UAE-Israeli deal.

In a statement, he condemned that “irresponsible and incitement language” targeted the GCC member states, without naming them.

Al-Hajraf called for the Palestinian leaders, who participated in the conference, to apologise for the “abusive provocation and false statements.”

Meanwhile, member of PLO’s Executive Committee, Wasel Abu Yousef, told Anadolu that the remarks made by Al-Hajraf “were out of context”.

He added: “The meeting of the secretaries-general was balanced and it was held to confront the American deal of the century and the danger of normalisation [of ties with Israel].”

On 13 August, US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi said the deal was an effort to stave off Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalisation efforts have been in the offing for many years as Israeli officials have made official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in the country which had no diplomatic or other ties with the occupation state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however denied this saying annexation is not off the table but has simply been delayed.

All the Palestinian factions condemned the UAE-Israel deal, with Hamas urging for unifying the Palestinian political system to confront efforts to eradicate the Palestinian cause.