Hamas calls for unity government in West Bank, Gaza Strip

Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh on Sunday called for the formation of a national unity government in West Bank and Gaza Strip to end internal divisions between Palestinians.

In an interview with Palestine TV, Haniyeh said: “The main tasks of this government are: uniting Palestinian Authority (PA) institutions in West Bank and Gaza Strip; preparing for parliamentary and presidential elections followed by National Council elections; and ending the Israeli siege imposed on Gaza and confront Israeli plans in West Bank.”

This interview came following a meeting of Palestinian factions in Beirut on Thursday. “The meeting came in a serious stage,” Haniyeh said, stating that it aimed to save the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, Haniyeh called for laying down a Palestinian plan to confront the Israel-American actions targeting the occupied city of Jerusalem.

READ: Hezbollah and Hamas leaders hold talks in Lebanon

He stressed that Jerusalem “is a pivotal issue” and there should be a plan to save it from the Israeli plans.

The top Hamas leader reiterated that the right of return for the Palestinian refugees is being forcefully targeted by the Americans as well as the Israeli occupation, stressing on the importance of maintaining this right and fighting for it.

Haniyeh said that there are some countries working on the alternative home for the Palestinians. He did not name the countries.