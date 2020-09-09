Iran, Turkey and Qatar can form alliance says Hamas rep in Tehran

Iran, Turkey and Qatar can form an economic and political alliance in the region according to Khaled Al-Qaddoumi, the Hamas representative in Tehran.

In an interview with Tehran Times published on Monday, Al-Qaddoumi said he believes the region is in dire need of a strong alliance to resist the Israeli occupation and foreign interventions.

Asked about the recent normalisation between Israel and the UAE, Al-Qaddoumi said: “This deal simply is a concession given by the Emirates to Netanyahu and Trump, two persons who are suffering a lot of political crises in their own regimes.”

Regarding an alliance between Turkey, Iran and Qatar, Al-Qaddoumi said it “is the right recipe for the dignity and prosperity of the region and Islamic countries”.

From an economic point of view, the three countries already benefit from trade agreements, however, according to Al-Qaddoumi, a common political view for the region is yet to be realised, “because today all of us face the same threat by Israel”.

He also argues that Iran, Turkey and Qatar should unite around the Palestinian cause, as they all have a consensus on it, regardless of the differences in race or sect.

The relations with the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas and Iran were also mentioned, with Al-Qaddoumi describing the 23-year-old ties as a very good strategic one and multi-faceted. “I hope that we move towards more proper and more strategic steps in favour of the unity of the Muslim Ummah and facing the common enemy,” he said.

Yesterday Turkey and Iran held the 6th High-Level Cooperation Council meeting via video link, co-chaired by presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani where bilateral relations were discussed and enhanced cooperation in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Both countries also agreed to target the PKK terrorist group in joint military operations “along the common borders”.

