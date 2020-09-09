Saudi sentences in Khashoggi case lack legitimacy, says UN rapporteur 

The UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Executions has said that the sentences imposed by the Saudi Arabian authorities following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi lack legitimacy.

“These verdicts carry no legal or moral legitimacy,” tweeted Agnes Callamard. “They came at the end of a process that was neither fair, nor just or transparent.”

Moreover, she pointed out that, “Murderous mercenaries were sentenced for five to 20 years, while the high-level officials who organised and embraced the execution remained free, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s responsibility is still untouched.”

The UN official said that the sentences should not reduce international pressure to bring the truth to light in the case. “Parliaments and UN members, who watched the court process mutely, need to do their best to bring justice,” she insisted.

Callamard also stated that it is more important than ever for America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to disclose its findings about the Crown Prince’s responsibility in Khashoggi’s murder.

