Israel bans PA Jerusalem governor from meeting Palestinian officials

Israeli occupation forces handed a notice to the Palestinian governor of occupied Jerusalem restricting his movement within his hometown of Silwan, in occupied East Jerusalem, reported Wafa news agency.

Adnan Ghaith has also been prohibited from making contact with more than 50 people, including Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.

A statement issued by the governor’s office considered this a dangerous and unprecedented measure against the governor of Jerusalem, stating it comes in the context of the Israeli occupation’s battle to impose Israeli sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem by abolishing and ending the Palestinian presence in the holy city.

This move comes after the Israeli forces issued an order last month that limited his movement within Jerusalem.

READ: Palestine prisoner dies of medical negligence in Israel jails

However, such moves come as no surprise as Ghaith who has been detained and his residence raided several times in recent months as part of Israel’s ongoing violations against Palestinian officials, activists and institutions in occupied Jerusalem.

Earlier this year, Ghaith was barred from entering the occupied West Bank for six consecutive months by the Israeli army, under the pretext that he participated in “illegal and violent activities”.

Another order was issued by the General Commander of the Central District of the illegal Israeli occupation, which prevents Adnan Ghaith from communicating with the PA.

Israel claims that his activities in the city undermine its authority, however, in none of the cases did the occupation present evidence to justify Ghaith’s continued detention.