Israel detains Jerusalem governor, again

Israeli police today detained Jerusalem Governor Adnan Ghaith, according to eyewitnesses.

The detention came after police raided Ghaith’s residence in Jerusalem’s Silwan neighbourhood, the eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency.

Ghaith has been detained several times in recent months as part of Israel’s ongoing violations against Palestinian officials, activists and institutions in occupied Jerusalem.

The reason behind the detention remains unclear and the Israeli police have yet to issue an official statement.

He was last arrested in mid-October when he was taken from his home.

This latest detention comes after Israeli occupation forces stormed and closed Palestinian media institutes occupied Jerusalem, accusing them of organising activities under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority.