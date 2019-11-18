Israeli threat to Al-Aqsa Mosque is getting worse

Israel’s threat to Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Rahma Gate have been getting worse, the Deputy Director of Jerusalem Religious Endowment Department, said on Sunday. Najeh Bkeerat told the Palestinian Information Centre that the rising threat is due to Israeli aggression and the lack of Arab, regional, international and Islamic deterrence in response to this.

Bkeerat added that the lack of awareness about the importance of the Palestinian cause, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque among Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims is another reason for the increasing Israeli danger. Bab Al-Rahma was re-opened in February for the first time since 2003, before being closed again by the Israelis a month or so later.

“The Israeli occupation authorities are trying to send a message to the world, through their aggression, that it is keeping tight control over Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Bkeerat explained. He insisted that Israel’s increasing number of violations of the sanctity of the site suggest that the occupation state is preparing something against the Noble Sanctuary. He did not rule out that the increasing number of Jewish settlers raiding Al-Aqsa Mosque are part of a campaign by the Israeli right wing to attract more support.

“We must not remain silent regarding the conspiracies being orchestrated against Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he noted. “We can do this by reinforcing our relationship with Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Jerusalemites.”

To achieve this goal, the Awqaf official called for the Palestinian, Arab and Islamic media to counter the false Israeli and pro-Israel narrative by publishing facts about the holy city and what is going on there. Bkeerat also called for Palestinian and Arab intellectuals and officials to do whatever they can to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem from Israel’s nefarious plans.

