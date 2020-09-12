Iran’s foreign minister calls on European countries to refuse ‘US economic terror’

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Germany, France and the UK to stand against “US economic terrorism” if they want “full implementation of the nuclear agreement”.

Zarif tweeted: “Iran rejects nuclear weapons for religious and strategic reasons,” noting that they are “much more important than any deal”.

“But if the three European countries (UK, Germany and France) want to fully implement the confidence-building measures and enhanced transparency provided by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, they must reject the economic terrorism of the US, just as they rejected its destructive step in the United Nations Security Council,” he added.

All remaining countries in the Iranian nuclear agreement have renewed their adherence to it as “a main element in the structure of the international nuclear deterrence,” after the US failed to pass its draft resolution to reimpose the international sanctions on Iran in the Security Council.

On 10 September, 2020, the UK, Germany and France called on Iran to: “Fulfil its nuclear obligations and maintain the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.”

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab met with his counterparts, German Heiko Maas and French Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Kent on Thursday.

After the meeting, Raab announced on Twitter that the meeting agreed that Iran should not possess a nuclear weapon, and stated that Iran should abide by its nuclear pledges and maintain the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, stressing their determination to hold it accountable.

Iran signed the nuclear deal in 2015 with the US, Germany, France, the UK, China and Russia, collectively known as the P5+1 countries, but Washington withdrew in May 2018.