Amnesty International: No peace without justice for Palestinians

Rights group Amnesty International said peace between Israel-Palestine must include the removal of illegal Israeli settlements, The New Arab reported.

In response to recent normalisation deals between Israel and Arab states, the rights group said all systematic violations of human rights should come to an end, including justice and compensation for victims of crimes.

Amnesty said in a statement on Twitter that no agreement “can change the legal duties of Israel as an occupying power in according with international humanitarian law and international human rights law, nor deprive the Palestinians of their rights and protections guaranteed by international law.”

This comes as Bahrain normalised relations with Israel, following the UAE.

The deal with Bahrain was brokered by US President Donald Trump, who has declared his diplomatic win a “historic breakthrough”.

In a joint statement between President Trump, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s King Hamad, they said: “Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and prosperity in the region.”

The US has hinted they expect other Arab nations to follow the UAE and Bahrain.