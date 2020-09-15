Egypt, Armenia agree to undermine foreign interference in region

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan have agreed on the importance of undermining foreign interference in the region.

Egyptian presidential spokesperson, Bassam Radi, said Al-Sisi met the Armenian minister and discussed bilateral relations as well as regional developments, mainly in Libya, Syria, Lebanon and the Palestinian issue.

Radi said Al-Sisi and Mnatsakanyan agreed on the importance of undermining foreign interference in the region which seeks “to achieve direct gains in favour of its own ambitions and self-benefit at the expense of security, stability and the people’s capabilities”.

“They also discussed bilateral cooperation including increasing mutual investment opportunities and maximizing the volume of trade exchange, especially in the fields of pharmaceutical industries, technical education and tourism,” in addition to coordination and information exchange between the two countries.

