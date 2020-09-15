Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian kids mask their covid troubles with facepaint?

Palestinian painter, Raneen Al-Zuraie, 18, paints masks on children's faces, amid the coronavirus disease
 September 15, 2020 at 3:29 pm
Palestinian painter, Raneen Al-Zuraie, 18, paints masks on children’s faces, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on September 15, 2020. [Ashraf Amra/Apaimages]
