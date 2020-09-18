Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Pakistan: Normalisation with Israel ‘pointless’

September 18, 2020 at 9:11 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Bahrain, Israel, Middle East, News, Pakistan, Palestine, UAE, US
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir on 5 August 2020, to mark the one-year anniversary after New Delhi imposed direct rule on Indian-administered Kashmir. [AFP via Getty Images]
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir on 5 August 2020, to mark the one-year anniversary after New Delhi imposed direct rule on Indian-administered Kashmir. [AFP via Getty Images]
 September 18, 2020 at 9:11 am

International normalisation with Israel is “pointless”, Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, said yesterday.

“We can’t make a decision on a matter that has been rejected by its owners, the Palestinian people,” Khan told reporters. “The Palestinians, the owners of the cause, were deprived from their lands and rights,” he added.

Khan’s remarks came days after a ceremony that was held at the White House in Washington DC, during which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements to fully normalise ties with Israel.

On Saturday, Palestinians took to streets to protest against the move, which was seen to have left Palestinians further isolated.

READ: Normalisation with Israel and the Palestinian response

Categories
Asia & AmericasBahrainIsraelMiddle EastNewsPakistanPalestineUAEUS
Show Comments
Show Comments