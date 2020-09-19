Israel seals off West Bank, Gaza Strip

The Israeli occupation army announced the full closure of the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip for the Jewish Rosh Hashanah holiday, Quds Press reported on Friday.

According to Quds Press, the complete closure will start from Sunday at midnight until Tuesday.

During this period, all crossings between Israel and the occupied territories will be closed with the exception of humanitarian or medical emergencies, and these “must” be coordinated with the Israeli army.

This is a routine closure, but Israel intends to tighten its measures against the movement of Palestinians under claims of fearing attacks.

READ: Israel imposes full security closure on occupied Palestinian territories

Tens of thousands of Palestinian workers cannot reach their workplaces in Israel during the closure, and employees cannot commute from one Palestinian city to another because of the strict measures of Israeli military checkpoints separating Palestinian cities and villages.