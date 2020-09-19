Netanyahu: Palestine will resume talks if Trump re-elected

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Palestinians will resume negotiations with Israel if current US President Donald Trump is re-elected, Israel Hayom reported on Friday.

Speaking from behind closed doors, the Israeli daily informed that Netanyahu expressed that signing the normalisation deals with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain has left Palestinians with no options but the negotiating table.

Netanyahu noted that if Trump is re-elected, he would begin talks with the Palestinians based on Trump’s deal of the century.

On Tuesday, during the celebration of the signing of the deals at the White House, Netanyahu did not make any reference to the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Trump indicated that Israel has become less isolated within the Middle East than previously.

On the issue of the Palestinians, Trump stated: “They’ve come a long way. We used to pay them $750 million.” Trump further explained that he asked the previous US administrations: “Why did you pay when they treat the US with such disrespect?”

He added: “We give them $750 million a year, why didn’t somebody cut off those payments? Well, we didn’t think it would be appropriate. Well… And I cut off the payments to them.”

Trump also asked the Gulf states to stop paying the Palestinians: “But other countries give them money. You’re dealing with very rich countries. And these countries are now all signing with us. They’re all be signed with us – all of them [sic].”

When asked whether the other countries could be Saudi Arabia and Oman, Trump responded: “Yeah, we’re very far down the road with about five countries, five additional countries. Frankly, I think we could have had them here today.”