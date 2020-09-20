Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Dubai's Habtoor Group to open representative office in Israel

September 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UAE
Khalaf Ahmad al-Habtoor (L), Chairman of the al-Habtoor Group, and Mohammed al-Habtoor, investor and the Vice-Chairman and CEO of the al-Habtoor Group, attending the World Premiere of La Perle in Dubai, on 13 September 2017 [GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images]
Khalaf Ahmad al-Habtoor (L), Chairman of the al-Habtoor Group, and Mohammed al-Habtoor, investor and the Vice-Chairman and CEO of the al-Habtoor Group, attending the World Premiere of La Perle in Dubai, on 13 September 2017 [GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images]
 September 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm

Dubai conglomerate Al Habtoor Group is to open a representative office in Israel, it said on Sunday, Reuters reports.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel last week agreed to establish bilateral diplomatic and trade ties, which officials have said would create significant economic opportunities.

The family-owned conglomerate portfolio covers the hospitality, construction, education and automotive sectors.

Habtoor Group, headed by prominent Emirati businessman Khalaf Ahmad al-Habtoor, is in talks with Israeli airline Israir to launch direct commercial flights to the UAE.

“We are preparing to reveal a few collaborations in the coming days,” he said in a statement.

READ: Why do Arab leaders respect treaties with others but not between themselves? 

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUAE
Show Comments
Show Comments