Iraq captures 2 Daesh militants in Baghdad

Iraqi security forces arrested two militants from the Daesh terrorist group in raids in the capital Baghdad, according to the Defense Ministry on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said the two militants were captured upon an intelligence tip-off.

According to the ministry, one of the militants was planning attacks against the Arbaeen ceremony by Shia pilgrims on Oct. 19.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014. However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.

The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group in these parts of the country.

READ: Iraq compensates 90,000 civilians affected by Nineveh battles