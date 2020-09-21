Turkey: Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits central province

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Turkey’s central Nigde province, the country’s disaster agency said yesterday according to Anadolu.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 22.08 local time (19:08 GMT) and was centered in Obruk village of Bor district.

It took place 6.97 kilometres below the surface.

Nigde Governor Yilmaz Sahin arrived in the village and extended his wishes for a speedy recovery to those affected.

According to an initial evaluation, seven homes were damaged by the earthquake.

It added that tents and supplies have been sent and search and rescue teams have been directed to the region.

No casualties were reported.

Last week, Puturge, a town in the eastern province of Malatya, was rocked by two earthquakes higher than magnitude 4.0 within a few hours of each other.

In January, a 6.8 magnitude quake centred on the town of Sivrice in Elazig province caused buildings to collapse and sent residents rushing into the street, killing at least 31 people and injuring more than 1,600.