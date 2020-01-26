Death toll from Turkey’s earthquake rises to 35

The death toll from Friday’s powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey rose to 35, the country’s vice president said today, Anadolu Agency reports.

Fuat Oktay was speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara.

The 6.8-magnitude quake shook Turkey’s eastern Elazig province late Friday. Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.

Meanwhile, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum held a joint news conference in Elazig.

Soylu reiterated that 45 people, who were trapped under the debris of houses and buildings, were rescued in the quake-hit region.

A total of 678 aftershocks were felt after the Friday’s earthquake, he added.

Soylu also announced a rent allowance for people whose houses were destroyed as a result of the earthquake.

We will immediately give the rent allowance to those whose houses were destroyed

he said.

The Turkish minister also said that cash assistance will be provided directly to the families who are affected by the quake through local governorships as of Monday.