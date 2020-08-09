Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes western Iran

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Sunday shook Kermanshah Province in western Iran, said officials, Anadolu reports.

The quake that hit at 1.46 p.m. local time (1046GMT) had a depth of 8 kilometers (4.97 miles) and the epicenter was Gilan-e-Garbh district, according to the Tehran University Seismological Center.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, where earthquakes occur often and are destructive.

