‘Sisi is the enemy of God,’ chants on Egypt’s fourth day of protests against his rule

Egyptian citizens demonstrated for the fourth day in a row yesterday evening, in response to Mohamed Ali’s calls to take to the streets and unite against the ruling regime.

Throughout his rule, Al-Sisi’s government has been accused of human rights abuse, including the systematic torture of political prisoners, extrajudicial killings, and the demolition of homes across the country.

He has also been criticised for his handling of Libya and the Renaissance Dam crisis.

Residents in Atfih district in Giza set fire to a security vehicle, reports Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Demonstrators chanted, “Get out Sisi.”

Security forces shot at crowds in the Kafr Qandil area and used tear gas against them.

In the village of Al-Atf in Giza Governorate, south of Cairo, demonstrators chanted, “Leave and let our country see the light.”

In Minya Al-Hayit, Fayoum Governorate, they said: “There is no God but God… Sisi is the enemy of God.”

Demonstrations also continued in Al-Atf in Giza and for the first time broke out in the city of Kerdasa and in Qusiya, Asyut.

The protests coincide with the anniversary of the 20 September 2019 demonstrations against corruption, also called for by Mohamed Ali.

Most of the video clips circulating on social media are from Egypt’s villages in the countryside, and smaller towns.

Commentators have said that the heavy security presence in central squares in Cairo have made it hard to protest there.

Most people in the video clips are young – between 14 and 20-years-old – reports Egypt Watch.

Mohamed Ali has said that the protests have helped break the barrier of fear felt by ordinary Egyptians and is the start of a journey to overthrow the regime.

Social media users are calling on the protesters to stay on the streets and keep protesting until Al-Sisi is toppled.

They are calling on them to move towards the capital, to the squares that police have cordoned off, and to storm the Media Production City.

Egypt’s state-run media has denied and downplayed the protests.