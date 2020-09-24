Yemen man dies after 5 months of torture by Houthis, rights group says

The Yemeni Abductees’ Mothers Association said on Tuesday that Sadiq Ahmed Yahya Al-Ghawi died after five months of torture at the hands of the Houthis, Anadolu news agency reported.

The association said in a statement that 37-year-old Al-Ghawi and eight members of his family, including his brother, were kidnapped from their farm in Saada governorate by Houthi fighters in mid-May.

According to the statement, the men’s whereabouts remained unknown until 16 September, when information leaked to their family that Sadiq’s body was at the morgue of the Military Police Hospital in the capital, Sanaa.

The statement explained that Sadiq’s body had signs of torture including indications that he had been suffocated with a rope around his neck.

“The victim’s family has refused to receive his body until the reasons for his death under torture are revealed as well as the fate of the rest of their forcibly disappeared sons,” it added.

The association held the Houthis full responsibility for the crime and for the safety of the other forcibly disappeared persons, adding that it had documented the death of 82 people as a result of torture in Houthi prisons between 2015 and 2020.

