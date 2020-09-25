Nation Future Party to bus in pro-Sisi supporters for Friday protest

Egyptian security forces have called on the heads of political parties and MPs to gather supporters for a demonstration today.

Sources have told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that General turned President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s supporters will be brought to the capital to gather in support of the president, who is facing increasing calls to stand down.

The buses used to ferry them into Cairo will be rented by the Nation’s Future Party, which backs the president.

They have been enticed to join in exchange for free meals.

In April 2019, during the constitutional amendments referendum, members of the Nation’s Future Party distributed food packages and gave cash in exchange for votes.

WATCH: Egypt forces shoot at protesters in Kafr Qandil village

Since last Friday, demonstrations have taken place across Egypt against Al-Sisi’s rule.

Human rights abuses, corruption and running the economy into the ground are at the forefront of concerns for thousands of Egyptians who can barely afford to eat.

Al-Sisi has also overseen the demolition of thousands of homes across the country and been accused of mishandling the Libya and Renaissance Dam crises.

Anti-Sisi demonstrators are calling for a day of wrath today, one week since the protests began.

The heavy-handed tactics used by security forces has only angered more Egyptians.

A video was released yesterday of security forces shooting live bullets at protesters in Kafr Qandil village in Giza Governorate.

There have been reports that the government has hired beltagayya to warn off protesters at popular sites, particularly police stations.

They have also summoned former prisoners and asked them to spend Thursday night in their local police stations to try and limit the number of demonstrators.