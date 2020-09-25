Egypt forces shoot at protesters in Kafr Qandil village

A video is circulating online of Egyptian security forces shooting at demonstrators in Kafr Qandil village.

The video has been dated 23 September and shows several men throwing rocks into an alleyway and running back when they hear the sound of gunshots.

Armed security forces then emerge from the alley and start shooting.

Egypt’s protests have continued for a fifth day in several areas of Giza Governorate and in Beni Suef, against living conditions in the country where prices have soared in recent months.

Demonstrations were also held in the southern Asyut Governorate.

The demonstrations are in response to a call made by former army contractor Mohamed Ali to unite against the ruling regime on 20 September, the anniversary of last year’s protests against corruption.

Egypt: Anti-regime protests continue late into night

Most of the videos of demonstrations are in Egypt’s villages and smaller towns, away from the heavy security presence in central squares in Cairo that have made it hard to protest there.

Social media users are calling on the protesters to stay on the streets until military General turned President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi is toppled and to move towards the Media Production City where most of the state-run TV channels are headquartered.

There are calls for protests to continue today under the hashtag, “Friday of Wrath September 25”.

Police imposed a curfew on southern Cairo at the beginning of the week as residents took to the streets to decry house demolitions which have been taking place across the country.

More than 200 people have been detained from across Egypt on charges of joining a terror group, broadcasting and disseminating false rumours and misusing social media; 150 of them have appeared at the State Security Prosecution.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed has reported that the National Security Agency summoned several former prisoners and asked them to go to their local police station last night and spend Friday in custody as part of preventative measures against the protests.

Sources have said that the security agency has deployed beltagayya in areas where demonstrations have been taking place to try and disperse protesters, particularly around police stations.

Mohamed Ali has said that the number of demonstrators is increasing every day which is emboldening others to take to the streets and demonstrate against the regime.