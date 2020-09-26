Egypt receives new batch of railroad cars from Russia

The Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir announced that the port of Alexandria will receive a new batch of passenger railroad cars from Russia, consisting of 22 vehicles.

Al-Wazir pointed out that 103 passenger cars have arrived so far, as part of a deal to manufacture and supply 1,300 new railroad vehicles, some with air-conditioning capabilities.

This deal, which is the largest in the history of Egyptian railway, was signed between the Egyptian Railway Authority and the Russian company Transmash, worth $1.1 billion.

The minister confirmed that 35 vehicles have been received by Egypt this month, including this batch, which is the average monthly supply agreed upon with the manufacturer.

He also noted that this rate enables the Egyptian Railway Authority to form three new trains made up of new passenger cars that will be integrated into the company railway line on a monthly basis.

