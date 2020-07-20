New Russian trains to start operating in Cairo after Eid

The Egyptian Railway Authority (ERA) distributed the first three Russian trains to Cairo, Alexandria, Assiut and Luxor, to begin operations after Eid Al-Adha (Muslim Festival of the Sacrifice), Egypt Today reports.

“The imported Russian trains will operate for the first time after Eid Al-Adha, where the new trains will be installed at the main stations but without passenger entry until August,” said sources at Egypt’s Railway Authority (ERA).

The 2018 agreement with the Russian-Hungarian alliance, led by Transmashholding Company, includes the supply of the 1,300 vehicles within 40 months of the date of activating the signed contract, ERA reports.

Reportedly, the cost of the 1,300 vehicles is up to €1.065 billion ($1.2 billion) and is being funded in the form of a soft loan.

In February, passenger coaches manufactured for the ERA by Russia began undergoing tests in Hungary by the Russian Tver Manufacturing Institute, in collaboration with Hungary’s KTI Research Institute for Transport Sciences.

