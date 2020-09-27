Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon's Hariri: I am not a candidate to form a new government

September 27, 2020 at 3:05 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News
Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri gives a statement to the press outside the Lebanon Tribunal on 18 August 2020 in The Hague, Netherlands. [Pierre Crom/Getty Images]
 September 27, 2020 at 3:05 pm

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Sunday he is not a candidate to form a new government, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Hariri is not a candidate to form a new government,” his office said in a statement.

The denial came one day after Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib resigned on Saturday after failing to form a new government.

Hariri reiterated his support to French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative for forming a new cabinet and reforming the banking system in the country.

The government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned last month after a massive explosion rocked Beirut’s port on Aug. 4.

The blast, which shook Lebanon to its core and caused massive destruction in the capital, came at a time when the country was reeling under a crippling economic crisis, amid a struggle against the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

