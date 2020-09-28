Fatah delegation arrives in Egypt for reconciliation, elections talks with Hamas

A delegation from Fatah arrived in Cairo yesterday to meet Egyptian officials and members of Hamas for reconciliation talks and to discuss the upcoming general elections.

Fatah spokesman, Hussein Hamayel, said the meeting follows those held last week in Turkey and later in the Qatari capital, Doha, adding that the talks in Cairo will focus on the reconciliation.

“From the beginning, the Egyptian brothers welcomed the meeting between Hamas and Fatah in Istanbul and the results they produced,” he said, adding that following their meeting in Turkey, the two have agreed on a “vision” to end the division and unite the Palestinian ranks to confront the dangers facing the Palestinian cause which would soon be presented “in a comprehensive national dialogue”.

“Egypt has a pivotal role in the Palestinian issue, and it has blessed the Palestinian moves towards reconciliation since their inception,” he said.

Hamayel said the Fatah delegation includes the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee, Jibril Rajoub, and a member of the movement’s central committee, Rohi Fattouh.

He explained that the secretary generals of the factions will meet on 3 October to agree on all issues and to prepare for the legislative and presidential elections.

