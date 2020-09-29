Algeria lawyers go on strike for right to a defence

The National Union for the Algerian Bar Association scheduled a two-day court boycott starting today in support of lawyers in the Algerian capital, who announced a strike to demand “respect for the right to a defence”.

This came in a statement published yesterday on the union’s official website.

The rights body urged lawyers to hold a nationwide strike tomorrow and on Thursday to protest against violations of the right to counsel.

The strike comes amid growing repressive tendencies and judicial tensions in Algeria, following the outbreak of the popular movement in February 2019, which ousted former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, while calling for political change in the country.

Algeria’s largest Islamist party to vote against constitutional changes