Libya-Tunisia air corridor to open next month 

The Libyan African Aviation Holding Company has announced that the authorities in Tripoli and their counterparts in Tunis will reopen the air corridor between the two countries next month. The company made the announcement on Facebook.

“Consultations have been held with the Tunisians,” it explained, “and as a result it was decided to gradually open the air space between the two countries, according to the health protocols in force in the two countries, as of the beginning of October.”

The company explained that the Tunisian Civil Aviation and Airports Authority has set conditions for flights to be authorised from around the world as from yesterday.

