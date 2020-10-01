Libya: Haftar's militia prevents civilian plane from landing 

The Libyan channel Al-Ahrar TV yesterday reported that Afriqiyah Airways had suspended its flights from Mitiga International Airport to Sabha airport after the militia of renegade General Khalifa Haftar prevented a plane carrying 100 civilians from landing at the airport.

According to the TV station, Afriqiyah Airways reported that “Haftar’s militia prevented one of the company’s planes from landing at Sabha airport by placing an armed car on the runway.”

Early last month, the Libyan government announced the resumption of commercial air traffic from Mitiga International Airport in the capital, Tripoli, from 9 August.

On 15 March, the Presidential Council of Libya declared a state of emergency in the country and the closure of land borders and airports to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

