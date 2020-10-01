US will build ties with Syria regime if it adopts UN plan for political resolution to war

The US Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffrey said Washington will normalise its relations with the Syrian regime of President Bashar Al-Assad after it adopts UN Security Council Resolution 2254 regarding the political process in the war-torn country.

“Our goal is to ensure the launching of a political process that brings peace in accordance with UN Resolution 2254. We will not normalise our relationship with the evil regime, unless it takes steps to adopt the resolution, and nothing has been done in this regard so far,” he said.

The US diplomat pointed out that the Syrian regime’s crimes are known, and the United States has reports from the International Investigation Committee regarding this, as well as reports from many UN organisations concerning these violations, including the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 was unanimously adopted on 18 December 2015. It calls for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria.

