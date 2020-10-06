Israel bans fur except for Orthodox Jews

Israel intends to ban the buying and selling of animal furs, apart from those used to make hats for Orthodox Jews, making it the first country to do so, the Environmental Protection Ministry has said.

Announcing plans for new regulations, Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said the use of skin and fur for the fashion industry was “immoral”.

“This morning we launched an important initiative to ban the fur trade,” she said on Sunday.

Gamliel also said she hoped other nations would soon follow.

Special permits would, however, be considered for businesses selling shtreimel hats worn by married Orthodox Jewish men.

Animal rights group Peta “applauded” Israel’s move.

Israel’s Animals Now rights group said that according to a survey, 86 per cent of Israelis agreed that it was unacceptable to use cages, torture and brutal methods to kill foxes, mink, dogs and cats for “extravagant and unnecessary fashion items.” The minister’s move would save “countless animals,” it added.

According to the Humane Society, every year around 100 million animals are farmed and killed on intensive fur farms to supply the fashion industry while unknown millions are trapped and killed for their fur in the wild, mainly in the US, Canada and Russia.