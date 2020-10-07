Islamic scholar Qaradawi receives Taliban delegation in Qatar

Renowned Islamic scholar and former President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMC), Sheikh Youssef Al-Qaradawi, on Monday received the Taliban delegation which is currently visiting the Qatari capital Doha where intra-Afghan talks are taking place.

Al-Qaradawi posted a photograph of the meeting on Twitter and said: “In my house, the participating delegation of Taliban in the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations in [Qatar’s capital] Doha […] and talks about the diplomatic efforts to end decades of conflict.”

Meanwhile, the International Union of Muslim Scholars said in a statement that its President, Ahmed Al-Raissouni, also met with the delegation and discussed the negotiations which are taking place under Qatari auspices.

On 12 September, Doha witnessed the launching of the first direct negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban movement aimed at reaching an agreement that ends the war and establishes a new political stage.

The negotiations came after the Taliban and Washington signed in February a historic agreement in Qatar which provided for the gradual withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and an exchange of prisoners.

