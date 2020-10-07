Portuguese / Spanish / English

US court orders Iran to pay $1.4bn in damages to detained FBI agent’s family

October 7, 2020 at 12:30 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, UAE, US
US Daniel Levinson (L) shows a picture of his father, ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson, holding his grandson Ryan during a press conference with his mother Christine at the Swiss embassy in Tehran, 22 December 2007. The wife of the former agent missing in Iran since March said today she has received "no answers" about his fate at the end of her trip to the Islamic republic in search of her husband, who Washington says went missing on a visit to the Iranian island of Kish. The Tehran government reiterated earlier it has no information that Levinson had disappeared on its territory. AFP PHOTO/BEHROUZ MEHRI (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)
US Daniel Levinson (L) shows a picture of his father, ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson, holding his grandson Ryan during a press conference with his mother Christine at the Swiss embassy in Tehran, 22 December 2007 [BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images]
A US court has ordered the Iranian government to pay more than $1.4 billion in punitive and compensatory damages to the family of a former FBI agent who disappeared during a visit to an Iranian island in March 2007.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly said in a decision issued late last week that he had adopted a special expert’s recommendation that Robert Levinson’s family be awarded $107 million in compensatory damages. The judge awarded punitive damages of $1.3 billion.

The Levinson family welcomed the court’s ruling saying the judgment is “the first step in the pursuit of justice for Robert Levinson, an American patriot, who was kidnapped and subjected to unimaginable suffering for more than 13 years.”

“Until now, Iran has faced no consequences for its actions. Judge Kelly’s decision won’t bring Bob home, but we hope that it will serve as a warning against further hostage-taking by Iran,” they added.

Earlier this year, the Levinson family said they believed he had died in Iranian custody, based on information from US officials. However, Iran denied this and said the former US FBI agent left the country years ago.

Levinson disappeared after traveling from Dubai to the Iranian-controlled Kish island in the Gulf in March 2007. There he met David Salahuddin, an American militant, who fled to Iran after committing murder.

TEHRAN, IRAN - MARCH 16: Dawud Salahuddin, an African-American convert to Islam who was born David Theodore Belfield (aka Hassan), poses for a portrait on March 16, 2014, in Tehran, Iran. A fugitive from American justice who was recruited and dressed as a postman for the 1980 assassination of a Shah-era diplomat in Bethesda, Maryland, Mr. Salahuddin has lived in Iran for more than three decades and was the last person known to see the CIA contractor Robert Levinson alive in 2007 before the former FBI agent was arrested by Iranian authorities and disappeared from the Iranian island of Kish. (Photo by Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

TEHRAN, IRAN – MARCH 16: Dawud Salahuddin, an African-American convert to Islam who was born David Theodore Belfield (aka Hassan), poses for a portrait on March 16, 2014, in Tehran, Iran [Scott Peterson/Getty Images]

Months after Levinson’s disappearance, US government sources acknowledged that prior to his trip, he had an unconventional contractual relationship with the CIA’s analytical branch.

A few CIA officials were expelled from the agency and many were disciplined after an internal investigation.

