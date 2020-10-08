Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Large number of cyber mercenaries in Middle East, study finds

Saudi dissidents, Sikh separatists Pakistani military personnel and Gulf businessmen are among those targeted by a group known as Bahamut. Named after a mythical sea creature in Arab folklore the group offer its services to whoever will pay for them
October 8, 2020 at 5:12 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, India, Middle East, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Videos & Photo Stories
 October 8, 2020 at 5:12 pm

READ: UK investigates cyberattack leaking Syria propaganda operations

Categories
Asia & AmericasIndiaMiddle EastPakistanSaudi ArabiaVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Show Comments