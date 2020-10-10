Egypt: Son of Mubarak responds to IDF spokesman’s provocation 

Alaa Mubarak, son of the late Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, responded to a tweet by the Israeli army Spokesman Avichai Adraei, in which he claimed that Israel had achieved a military victory in the October War.

Adraei tweeted: “The October War began with a big surprise and ended with an Israeli military victory, but its greatest achievement was opening the doors of peace in the region with the signing of a historic peace treaty between Israel and the greatest Arab country,” with an emoji of the Egyptian flag after the statement.

Mubarak responded to Adraei’s tweet: “You are so funny, do you believe what you are saying? An Israeli military victory? It really started with a surprise and ended with a bigger surprise and shock for the Israeli enemy. I think that you are not aware of what really happened.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provoked the Egyptians by commenting on the anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, asserting: “Despite our weak position at the beginning of the war, we turned the odds in our favour and achieved victory.”

