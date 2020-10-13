Ex-adviser to UAE crown prince slams Emirates’ rush to Israel

A former adviser to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Dr. Abdul-Khaliq Abdullah, has criticised his country’s “irresponsible emotional rush” to celebrate the normalisation agreement signed with Israel.

“I am glad that the rush of some [people] on social media in the Emirates to normalise [relations with Israel] has greatly decreased which turned out to be an irresponsible emotional impulse,” Abdel-Khaleq wrote on Twitter.

Last month, the UAE and Bahrain signed peace agreements with Israel during a ceremony held at the White House in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

The UAE claimed that the agreement stopped Israel’s planned annexation of large swathes of the occupied West Bank, the Jordan Valley and East Jerusalem. However, both Israel and the United States were quick to refute the Emirati claims, saying annexation has been delayed, not cancelled.

The Gulf states’ agreements were met with Arab and Muslim rejections.

READ: Trump asks UAE to encourage others to build ties with Israel