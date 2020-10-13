Portuguese / Spanish / English

Trump asks UAE to encourage others to build ties with Israel

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on 15 May 2017. [SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images]
US President Donald Trump asked UAE Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed to encourage other countries in the region to build ties with Israel, Arab48 reported yesterday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Arab48 reported White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere saying that Trump and Bin Zayed discussed the latest updates about the Middle East on the telephone.

Trump, according to Deere, asked Bin Zayed to encourage other countries in the region to follow in the footsteps of the UAE regarding the normalisation of ties with Israel.

Bin Zayed, Deere said, congratulated Trump on his recovery from COVID-19, while Trump thanked him for his “leadership” during the Abraham Accords, the agreement which marked the normalisation of ties between the Emirates and the occupation state of Israel.

Arab48 said that the US is putting pressure on Sudan to force it to sign a peace deal with Israel in return for removing it from the list of state sponsors of terror.

On 15 September, the UAE and Bahrain signed normalisation agreements with Israel on the White House lawn.

