‘Morocco police visited Israel in secret, agreed to hand over fugitives’

Israeli media revealed that police officers from Morocco made a secret visit to Israel and agreed to establish a cooperation and hand over fleeing criminals.

The Israeli Channel 12 reported that Moroccan officers visited Israel over the past few months and agreed to hand over two fugitives Golan Avitan and Chiko (Moshe) Beit Adah, using Spain as an intermediary as the two countries do not have official ties with one another.

Channel 12 stated that the high-ranking Moroccan security delegation stayed in Israel for a week in a down-town hotel and agreed with the Israelis on a series of cooperation understandings after holding several meetings with senior police officers.

Avitan was arrested in Morocco about a year and a half ago, based on information sent by Israel Police to the Moroccan intelligence services, who arrested him in a synagogue in Casablanca.

