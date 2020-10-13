Protests after man crushed to death as Tunisia demolishes his ‘unlicensed shop’

Violent protests erupted in the city of Sbeitla, western Tunisia, today, after a citizen was killed under the rubble of his “unlicensed” shop during the execution of a demolition order.

Dozens of angry protesters in the city set fire to tyres and blocked major roads, according to the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

Some demonstrators tried to break into government facilities to protest against the citizen’s death.

TAP reported that police forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters, while the army deployed military armoured vehicles to protect state facilities.

The 50-year-old man was killed under the rubble of his kiosk, after the municipal authorities in Sbeitla demolished it using bulldozers, claiming that he did not have a license for its construction.

According to local media, the victim used to sleep inside the shop.

Authorities in the country have recently tightened inspections on unlicensed buildings and executed demolition orders against violators in some cases, reports have said.