Hamas: Resistance will force Israel to meet demands of hunger striking prisoners

Former chief of Hamas’ Political Bureau Khaled Meshaal stressed yesterday that his movement will force Israel to meet the demands of hunger striking Palestinian prisoners, the official Hamas website reported.

According to the site, Meshaal spoke to the wife of Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike for 80 days Maher Al-Akhras, and told her that the Palestinian resistance will not let him down.

Meshaal hailed the “heroic steadfastness” of the Palestinian detainee who has been battling for freedom and dignity in spite of his critical medical conditions.

“We raise our hats for the high spirit and steadfastness of Maher,” he continued.

The father of six went on hunger strike in late July to protest against his administrative detention in Israeli jails – being held without charge nor trial.

His medical condition has deteriorated and he is now said to be on the verge of death.

The 49-year-old is currently in Kaplan Medical Centre, having been diagnosed with hypertension in 2018, and now suffering from significant weight loss.