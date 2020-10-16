Iraq reports over 3,500 more virus cases, 56 deaths

Iraq reported more than 3,500 cases of the novel coronavirus and 56 more deaths on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The nationwide death toll now stands at 10,142, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 3,501 more infections raised the overall case count to 420,303, while the number of recoveries has reached 353,962, the ministry said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.1 million lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, Brazil, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 39.06 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 26.95 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

