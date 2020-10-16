Israel government mulls reducing salaries of officials, including PM

The Israeli government is reviewing a proposal to reduce the salaries of senior officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the wake of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Israeli Walla news site reported.

According to the proposal, the reduction will be temporary until the end of 2021.

Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz is expected on Thursday to distribute the draft law which proposes to reduce the salaries of ministers, members of the Knesset and senior officials by ten per cent.

The bill notes that the reduction comes “to participate in the economic burden imposed on the general population in Israel” by the coronavirus and the economic repercussions that followed.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Israel has exceeded 300,000, while the number of deaths has reached 2,121.

READ: Netanyahu is making Israel a dictatorship