Mosques reopen in virus-hit Gaza Strip

October 18, 2020 at 3:30 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Middle East, News, Palestine
Worshippers are staying away from the usual congregational prayers during Ramadan to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the Gaza Strip, 6 May 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian authorities reopened mosques in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after weeks of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs, however, decided to keep mosques closed in areas categorized as “red zones,” where high numbers of virus infections were recorded.

A ministry statement said dozens of mosques were disinfected before the reopening.

In August, the ministry shut all mosques across the Palestinian territory following the detection of virus cases in the enclave.

UN: WHO delivers new coronavirus examination kits to Gaza

Mosques, however, were partially reopened in Oct. 4 in some areas in the strip.

The ministry said all preventive measures, including wearing masks, will be observed by worshippers while performing prayers at mosques.

Palestinian health authorities have recorded 4,645 virus cases, including 27 deaths, in the Gaza Strip since March.

